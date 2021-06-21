Home / Cities / Others / {Row over remarks} Bittu appears before state SC panel; told to file written reply within 2 days
Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu MP (HT Photo)
Bittu defended himself saying that it was never his intention to make any statement against Schedule Castes
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 08:37 PM IST

Chandigarh Ludhiana Member Parliament (MP) Ravneet Singh Bittu appeared before the Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission on Monday and presented his version on alleged unparliamentary comments attributed to him.

Commission chairperson Tejinder Kaur said during the hearing, Bittu defended himself saying that it was never his intention to make any statement against Schedule Castes. “If my statement has hurt anyone’s sentiments, I offer unconditional apology,” he said. The commission has now directed Bittu to present his version in writing within two days.

