Hanuman Jayanti: Shobha Yatra taken out amid tight security in Gorakhpur, RPF conducts flag march

ByAbdur Rahman
Apr 06, 2023 10:05 PM IST

RPF personnel kept close watch on trains coming from Bihar and Bengal and carried out surprise luggage check of passengers.

GORAKHPUR In the wake of a few incidents of communal violence in different parts of the country, the railway protection force jawans took out a flag march at Gorakhpur railway station and its surrounding areas to strengthen confidence in people. RPF personnel kept close watch on trains coming from Bihar and Bengal and carried out surprise luggage check of passengers. Meanwhile district police personnel were also on alert during the Hanuman Shobha Yatra.

District police personnel were also on alert during the Hanuman Shobha Yatra. (HT Photo)

On Thursday, the Shobha Yatra originated from Laxmi Narayan Mandir and passed through various areas with dense minority population like Nakhas Chowk, Reti Road, Urdu Bazar, Ghanta Ghar, and Madarsa Churaha. Huge rush of devotees was also witnessed at Hanuman Mandir in Betiya Hata. Head preist Ram Narayan Tirpathi said special arti programme was performed at the temple.

SSP Gorakhpur Gaurav Grover confirmed that all police station in-charges were put on alert and the Shobha Yatra taken out in Gola and Barhal Ganj town was peaceful.

police station bihar bengal gorakhpur railway protection force flag march confidence alert + 6 more
