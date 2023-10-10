300 cr Drug Bust in Nashik: U.P. STF nabs two key accused as they were trying to flee to Nepal

LUCKNOW In a major drug bust resulting in the recovery of 150 kilograms of MDMA drugs valued at ₹300 crore in Maharashtra, the U.P. Special Task Force (STF) arrested two men from Maharashtra in Lucknow’s adjoining Barabanki district while they were attempting to escape across the border into Nepal via Bahraich district. Representative pic (HT Photo)

According to a press release from the STF officials, the arrests were made in a joint operation by the STF and the Pune Crime Branch of the Maharashtra Police in connection with the earlier drug seizure in Nashik.

The two arrested individuals were identified as Abhishek Bilas Balakwade, residing at flat no. 8, Vijay NX Takli Road, Nashik, Maharashtra, and Bhushan Anil Patil, residing at flat number 301, Matoshree Nagar, Nashik, Maharashtra. They were arrested from the Bahraich turn under the jurisdiction of the Barabanki city police station around 4:30 pm on Tuesday. During the arrest, six ATM cards, one mobile phone, and ₹2,100 in cash were recovered from them.

The press release further revealed that Sunil Tambe, Assistant Police Commissioner of the Crime Branch Pune, was personally present during the arrest. Tambe indicated that both accused individuals were currently in U.P. and were planning to escape to Nepal. Additionally, both of them were wanted in several other drug trafficking cases in Pune and Nashik districts.

The Pune officer also disclosed that the duo had conspired to facilitate the successful escape of Maharashtra’s biggest drug kingpin, Lalit Patil, from police custody on October 2nd. In connection with this case, Dharmesh Kumar Shahi, deputy superintendent of police with the STF, and his team, in coordination with the Pune police, apprehended the two accused.

During their interrogation, the arrested individuals revealed that Bhushan Anil Patil is the younger brother of the drug kingpin Lalit Patil, while Abhishek Bilas is the chief manager of Lalit Patil’s drug network. They disclosed that they, along with Lalit Patil, had been manufacturing banned MD drugs since 2014, which were used in pubs, bars, and rave parties.

To produce this illicit drug, they had established a factory in Aurangabad, Pune, and Nashik. Following Lalit Patil’s arrest in 2020, Bhushan Anil Patil and Abhishek Bilas Balakwade assumed control of the entire operation.

Under questioning, they stated that the raw materials for producing MD drugs were supplied by Shivji Shinde of Nashik district. They sold one kilogram of MD drugs to Lalit’s regular buyers at a price of ₹1.5 crore per kilogram and converted their earnings into gold through a goldsmith named Abhijeet in Mumbai. Over the last 10 months, they had acquired approximately eight kilograms of gold, which they had hidden at various locations in Maharashtra.

Authorities reported that the duo had planned to flee to Nepal under the guidance of their gang leader, Lalit. Following due legal process, the arrested individuals were handed over to the Assistant Police Commissioner of the Pune Crime Branch for further action.

