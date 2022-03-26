RTI activist’s murder: Case set to go to CID after son’s ‘suicide’

The East Champaran district police in Bihar is set to recommend a CID (crime investigation department) probe into the murder of an RTI last year, a case that has attracted fresh spotlight after the death of the slain activist’s son allegedly by suicide on Friday.

Speaking to HT on phone from Motihari, superintendent of police Dr Kumar Ashish said Saturday legal formalities were being completed to transfer the case to CID. “We are set to recommend the case to be transferred to the CID by Monday (March 28) for the satisfaction of the victim’s family. In the meantime, we have prayed to the court for adequate compensation for the victim’s family,” he said, adding that raids were being conducted to apprehend eight other accused who are absconding.

RTI activist Vipin Agrawal (47), a resident of Harsiddhi near Motihari, was shot dead on September 24, 2021. Agrawal had been highlighting encroachment on government land in the area for some time.

On Thursday, his 14-year-old son Rohit Agrawal, allegedly set himself on fire and then jumped off a three-storey building near his house. The boy was taken to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries Friday morning.

His family members have alleged that he had gone to meet the SP on Thursday but failed to get an audience, which upset him and drove him to suicide.

However, SP Ashish dismissed the allegation and said the boy’s mother had given a statement that Rohit’s “feet slipped”, causing him to fall on the high-tension wire.

It was, however, not clear whether the boy had lit a fire after pouring kerosene on himself.

The SP admitted that the teenager had come to his office on Thursday but refuted allegations of mistreatment, showing the CCTV footage that showed the boy and his uncle at 5.27pm on Thursday. “By then, I had left for a meeting with district judge. However, there was no provocation from any side. He (Rohit) is seen moving normally,” said the superintendent of police.

He also lamented the “impatience” of the boy, pointing out that seven people have already been arrested in connection with the murder of his father.

“We have not registered a case of suicide with regard to Rohit simply because before he fell, he spoke to his grandfather from atop the roof. There was ample time to inform the police, which could have rescued the boy upon reaching in time. Lodging of a case will bring more trouble to the distraught family,” the SP said.

Meanwhile, the investigating officer (IO) of the RTI activist’s murder case, sub-inspector Pramod Paswan, has been replaced with Jwala Prasad, the station house officer of Harsiddhi police station, the district police chief said.

However, slain RTI activist’s father Vijay Agarwal said he wasn’t satisfied with the transfer of the case to CID. “Justice would never be rendered to my son unless the matter is investigated by CBI. The government must ensure the removal of encroachment on public land highlighted by my son, which cost him dearly,” said Agarwal.

