RTO launches drive to check and verify registration of motor driving schools in Pune
PUNE The Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) has now started a drive to check and verify the registration of motor driving schools in Pune.
All RTO inspectors in the Pune region are been given a list of schools to conduct the checks.
“There are 400 driving schools in Pune, of which only 152 have proper permissions and legal documents. The rest have either not renewed their permissions, or they are running illegally. The number of such driving schools risking the lives of people is high, so we decided to check the verification of each and every motor driving school,” said Sanjeev Bhor, deputy regional transport officer, Pune RTO.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic for the 10 months driving classes were closed, but since January classes restarted. Fees for driving classes are around ₹8,000 per person in Pune, for a period of two weeks.
“Till this drive is completed our appeal to the public is that they should verify the permissions and then only take admission,” said Bhor.
Welcoming this decision of the Pune RTO, Kaushik Mhatre, a driving school owner said, “It is good that RTO is checking the schools’ authorisation. There are several such illegal schools that do not have any permission and any person without proper training experience is giving training to new drivers.”
