SAD announces Dhillon’s candidature from Samrala

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday announced the candidature of Paramjit Singh Dhillon from Samrala constituency.

Addressing a public meeting here, Badal said the SAD-BSP alliance will establish mega schools, having a strength of 5,000 students, in all blocks of the state if it comes to power.

He said each school will be able to cater to the educational needs of 10 to 15 villages of the block. “Students will be provided the latest educational tools, along with internet connectivity. It will also be ensured that there is no paucity of teachers, as is being faced currently in many schools in villages.”

Badal said the alliance government will reserve 33% seats in all professional educational institutes for government school students. He said the fee for the same will be borne by the government. He also announced that all students will be eligible for an educational loan of ₹10 lakh and that all families will be given a medical insurance cover of ₹10 lakh by the state.

Asserting that education and health will be the priority of the next SAD-BSP government, Badal said, “We will also establish 500-bed hospitals in each district of the state.”

Speaking about the issues being faced by farmers, Badal said the Congress government had not released any tubewell connections to farmers.

“We have decided to release a tubewell connection to all farmers who do not have a tubewell.”

He also announced that the state will come out with an MSP on milk, vegetables and fruits. “In case there is a shortfall and farmers are not able to sell their produce on the set MSP, the state will compensate them for their loss.”

Accusing the Congress government of stopping social welfare benefits to the people, Badal said all deleted blue cards will be restored. “SC scholarship will be restarted,” the SAD chief said. He also said that women heads of BPL families will be entitled to a grant of ₹2,000 per month. “Development work which has been halted completely by Capt Amarinder Singh will be restarted,” he said.

Badal said he has planned to set up a mega solar plant, and the power generated from there will be offered to the people of the state for free.

Earlier during the day, SAD supremo Sukhbir Singh Badal faced protesting farmers during his visit to Machhiwara. Badal was visiting the town to meet party workers. However, due to the protest, Sukhbir had to cancel two programmes, including a public rally.

Badal paid obeisance at gurdwara Charan Kanwal Sahib in Machhiwara. Youth accompanied him on motorcycles in a huge road show to Lakhowal grain market, where he addressed his first public gathering.