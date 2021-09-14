SAD cancels political rally at Sept 20 Chhapar Mela

Ludhiana The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has cancelled its political rally at the Chhapar Mela, scheduled on September 20. The mela, held in the memory of Gugga Pir at Chhapar village in the district, is one of the most popular festivals of the Malwa belt of Punjab

SAD MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali said the decision to cancel the rally was taken after a meeting with the farmer wings of the party in Dakha and local areas. “After the meeting, it was unanimously decided to support the farmer agitation and to cancel the political rally at Chhapar,” said Ayali, adding that they also responded to a call from farmer unions that no political rally be held in the state till the Election Commission notifies assembly polls in the state.

The Congress and the AAP refused to comment on the status of holding political conferences at Chhapar Mela. Party sources, however, claimed that the plan was likely to be cancelled.

At the mela, people worship the snake embodiment of Gugga. It is believed that the Chhapar Fair was started around 150 years ago. In recent times, it has gained tremendous popularity.