SAD must repent favouring black laws on September 17, claims AAP

Chandigarh Responding to Shiromani Akali Dal’s (SAD’s) announcement that it will observe a Black Day on September 17, the day the Centre’s three farm laws complete one year, the Aam Aadmi Party has taken a dig at the Akalis by asking them to feel remorse for not opposing the bills for the laws, when they were first introduced.

“The Badal family should observe the Black Day with remorse, because if Harsimrat Kaur Badal, as Union minister, had not signed the ordinances, the black day for farmers would never have come,” claimed AAP Punjab Kisan Wing president Kultar Singh Sandhwan.

“The SAD has unwittingly declared September 17 as a Black Day; instead they should repent for signing the agriculture ordinances and campaigning for three months in favour of agricultural laws,” he alleged.

Sandhwan also appealed to pro-farmer organisations and political parties to observe September 17 as a Black Day at the national level. “The Narendra Modi-led central government has become the most dictatorial government in the history of India; violating rights of the farmers, labourers, employees and students of the country,” he claimed.