SAD releases first list of 28 candidates for Mohali MC elections
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Saturday released a list of 28 candidates for the municipal corporation elections in Mohali, which are scheduled next month. The list of remaining 22 candidates will be announced soon, said Prem Singh Chandumajra, chairman of the committee formed by SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal for the Mohali MC elections. All former SAD councillors have got the ticket in the first list.
They are Preetinderjit Kaur (from Ward No. 1), Harmanpreet Singh Prince (2), Satnam Kaur Sohan (3), Kuldeep Kaur Kang (5), Inderpreet Kaur Prince (6), Arjan Singh Shergill (8), Parmjit Singh Kahlon (10), Suresh Kumari (13), Manjit Singh Lubana (16), Harwinder Kaur (17), Tanmeet Kaur Sahiwal (18), Birdevinder Singh (20), Amar Kaur Tasimbli (25), Ravinder Singh Bindra (26), Ramandeep Kaur (28), Kuldeep Kaur Dhanoa (29), Jasvir Kaur Atli (30), Sarbjit Kaur Sidhu (31), Surinder Singh Road (32), Harjinder Kaur Sohana (33), Sukhdev Singh Patwari (34), Rajinder Kaur Kumbhra (35), Ramesh Prakash Kamboj (36), Kamaljit Kaur (40), Rajinder Kaur (43),Taranjot Singh Pahwa (44), Manjit Kaur (45) and Iqbalpreet Singh Prince (48).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra past grim mark of 50K Covid-19 deaths
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
11 lakh from 1.2 cr database to get vaccine on priority: Gujarat CM Rupani
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bulk garbage generators: Clear wet garbage at source or get ready to pay heavy fines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Swach opposes PMC plan to privatise garbage collection in city
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Transport of Covid vaccine to begin soon, Pune police to provide security
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Police sting finds parking staff at Ludhiana civil hospital fleecing visitors, 3 booked for extortion
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ludhiana: Convict booked for misleading court, police with false identity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers’ protest: Free buses from Uttarakhand, digital chaupal among newly added facilities at UP Gate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suspect who robbed rice trader in December of ₹13 lakh arrested after encounter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida authority to modify over 20 U-Turns in city
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida: 22-year-old man stabbed to death for objecting to sister being harassed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Greater Noida: 24-year-old acquitted of charges under POCSO Act as victim counters FIR claims
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Homebuyers protest against delayed possession Greater Noida west project
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida Sec74, 76 residents complain of dust pollution from ‘irresponsible’ construction activities
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida, Ghaziabad to conduct comprehensive vaccination dry-run on January 11
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox