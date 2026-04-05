Samajwadi Party rule halted development in Uttar Pradesh, Keshav Prasad Maurya targets Akhilesh

Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Saturday launched a sharp attack on Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav, stating development had come to a halt during his tenure—a failure that led to the party’s defeat in the 2017 Assembly elections. Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya at Circuit House in Prayagraj on Saturday. (ANIL KUMAR MAURYA/HT PHOTO )

He added that since then, Akhilesh has repeatedly tried to return to power, but the people of Uttar Pradesh are well aware of the party’s true character.

Addressing the media at the Circuit House in Prayagraj after concluding his two-day visit and before departing for Lucknow, Maurya responded to Akhilesh Yadav’s remarks questioning the government’s “Green Corridor” initiative.

Maurya said the public still remembers the SP government, alleging that during its tenure, women and traders felt unsafe, large-scale migration took place, and an atmosphere of disorder prevailed.

“The state had turned into a riot-prone region,” he said, referring to incidents in Ayodhya, the Kumbh and Magh Melas, and the Kanwar Yatra. He added that an SP government symbolised atrocities, particularly against Hindus.

Responding to questions about Akhilesh Yadav’s personal attacks on him, Maurya said the people of the state would give a fitting reply at the appropriate time.

Commenting on the political situation in West Bengal, Maurya said voters there were also eager for change and wanted to oust a government that, he alleged, shelters anti-democratic elements and fosters anarchy. He added that the BJP is campaigning aggressively and expressed confidence that the party would form the government in West Bengal.

He drew a parallel, stating that just as Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav showed desperation after losing power, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee was now exhibiting similar signs of panic. He alleged that decades of rule by the Left and the Trinamool Congress had failed to deliver meaningful development in the state.

On questions related to Kashi and Mathura, Maurya said that the SP’s discomfort was evident, accusing it of remaining silent on matters of faith due to vote-bank considerations. He said Kashi and Mathura were not merely political issues but symbols of the faith of millions of Hindus. Expressing confidence, he added that just as truth had prevailed in Ayodhya, justice would also be delivered in Kashi and Mathura.