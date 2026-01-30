Sandeep Sandhu holds nerve to clinch AVT Champions Tour title

Sandeep Singh Sandhu produced a gritty final-round performance to claim the overall title at the Kolkata leg of the AVT Champions Tour, which concluded at the Tollygunge Club on Thursday. Sandeep Singh Sandhu (left) after winning the overall title at the Kolkata leg of the AVT Champions Tour, which concluded at the Tollygunge Club on Thursday. (HT Photo)

In a finish that went down to the final hole, Sandhu’s two-day total of 145 was just enough to eclipse Harmeet Sahney, who finished a mere stroke behind at 146.

The final day began with Sandhu holding a narrow one-shot cushion over Sahney, but the leaderboard remained volatile throughout the afternoon. Sandhu appeared to be cruising after an opening birdie, but a double-bogey on the 14th hole saw him surrender the lead to a surging Sahney. Showing the temperament of a veteran, Sandhu responded with a clutch birdie on the demanding 16th to regain a share of the lead before coolly draining a five-foot par putt on the 18th to seal the championship.

The tournament also saw tennis icon Leander Paes make his mark on the golf course. Competing in Category A, Paes demonstrated remarkable poise and steady ball-striking to finish with a total of 151, securing the top spot in his division. He was followed closely by Avinash Deoskar, who carded a 152 to take the runner-up trophy.

The two-day stroke play event, which featured senior golfers across five age categories and a ladies division, lived up to its billing as a showcase of consistency and precision. While Sandhu and Sahney battled for the top honours, the depth of the field was evident with several players remaining in contention until the final stretch. Ultimately, it was Sandhu’s ability to recover from a late-round stumble that defined the tournament, reinforcing his status as one of the tour’s most formidable competitors.