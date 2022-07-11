Sangam city administration makes arrangements for safe Kanwar Yatra
Prayagraj administration is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring all facilities to Kanwariyas who will arrive in large numbers to fetch Ganga water from the ghats.
Ahead of ‘Sawan’ month, the road to Dashashawamegh ghat which was in a dilapidated state is now being repaired and levelled. Sacks are being laid down at the ghat after a massive cleaning there. Barricading has been installed in the river to ensure that Kanwariyas do not go into the deep water while taking water. Sanitary workers are deployed at the ghat and repair of some defunct streetlights is underway, officials said.
District Magistrate Sanjay Khatri and SSP Prayagraj Shailesh Kumar Pandey held a meeting with officials and issued instructions for a peaceful conclusion of the Kanwar Yatra.
The officials said that no meat shop should be opened on the routes of Kanwar Yatra and animals should not be sacrificed in any public places.
The DM asked officials to make proper arrangements for lighting, mobile toilets, water etc on the routes of Kanwar Yatra and patching of potholes and barricading of the roads.
A proper supply of drinking water and electricity should be made at all localities while lekhpals and sanitary workers will be on duty in areas with a mixed population. Teams under a magistrate will ensure that nothing takes place in contrast to tradition, he said.
He further said that the rate list of commodities should be put up at shops on the route of Kanwar Yatra while a team of doctors should also be on alert.
SSP Shailesh Kumar Pandey said heavy security arrangements are in place on routes of Kanwar Yatra. Traffic diversions will be in place besides the deployment of traffic cops on the routes.
-
AIT ex-chief’s arrest: VB probe points to multicrore scam
Congress leader Dinesh Bassi, who was arrested by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau last Wednesday for alleged irregularities during Bassi's tenure as the Amritsar Improvement Trust chairman, had misused his post to benefit a number of firms and individuals known to him, the probe has found so far. Bassi had earlier denied any wrongdoing while alleging political vendetta behind his arrest. Bassi remained the Trust chairman for two years, from 2019 to 2021.
-
77th Founder’s Day: MBD Group distributes ration at old age homes in Ludhiana
On the occasion of 77th Founder's Day, MBD Group organised a series of corporate social responsibility activities, including plantation drives, snack and movie shows for underprivileged children as well as ration distribution and special lunch at old age homes. Through AKM Charitable Trust, MBD Group extended its support to projects such as empowering girl child with education, Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan. Founder Ashok Kumar Malhotra was a firm believer in the power and potential of education.
-
Law officers’ appointment: HC notice on Punjab’s plea against national commission’s quota order
Acting on a plea from the Punjab government, which challenged the National Commission for Scheduled Castes's directions to implement reservation policy in the appointment of law officers in advocate general office, the Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday sought response from both the Centre and commission. The high court bench of justice Mahabir Singh Sindhu also asked the Centre and NCSC why the latter's order should not be stayed.
-
FSDA to launch drive against food adulteration
LUCKNOW FSDA officials are all set to launch a campaign to maintain high standards of food safety and hygiene in the state capital. After securing the fifth position in the country in the Eat Right Challenge - 1 programme, the Food Safety and Drug Administration is gearing up to launch an implementation and awareness campaign in Lucknow with an aim to secure the first position in the Eat Right Challenge -2 programme.
-
Convention being ignored in filling Chandigarh admn posts: Punjab CM
According to a statement, Mann in a letter to the governor said by Indian Administrative Services officers from the AGMUT cadre are being posted on the most important posts, which were earlier held by officers from the Punjab cadre. The AGMUT cadre IAS officers serve in Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories. Mann said these officers are chosen after a rigorous selection process and they are given charges of various key departments as well.
