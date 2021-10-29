Home / Cities / Others / Sangrur college principal denied entry; allowed in only after DPI cancels suspension
Sangrur college principal denied entry; allowed in only after DPI cancels suspension

At the gate of the Akal Degree College for Women in Sangrur, some students also joined the principal in the protest, with the situation being resolved only after the principal’s suspension was cancelled
The Sangrur college principal had alleged that she had been suspended without valid reason by the management of the Akal Degree College for Women; she was allowed in after DPI withdrew suspension. (HT Photo)
Published on Oct 29, 2021 12:54 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

Sangrur There was high drama at the gate of the Akal Degree College for Women, Sangrur, on Thursday after the principal, Sukhmeen Kaur Sidhu, was denied entry with the management citing her October 23 suspension as the cause. She sat on a dharna at the gate itself, with some students also joining her, seeking that she allowed to enter college premises.

Finally, after the protest that lasted an hour, the management allowed entry to the principal. Akal Degree College for Women president Karanveer Singh Sibia said the college management had suspended Sidhu with immediate effect for serious financial irregularities, administrative malpractices and security issues on October 23.

“The management received an e-mail from the DPI office, Punjab, on the cancellation of her suspension orders by the office of secretary, higher education, Punjab. After the receipt of these orders, the management complied with these and allowed Sukhmeen Sidhu to join college immediately,” Sibia added.

Friday, October 29, 2021
