Sanitation worker found dead on rly track, kin allege foul play

A body of a sanitation worker was found on the railway tracks in suspicious circumstances under Ghoorpur police station of trans-Yamuna area on Friday morning. (pic for representation)

The deceased has been identified as Gyanendra Patel, 35, and his kin have alleged foul play behind his death. The body has been sent for autopsy, police said.

Locals in Ghoorpur area spotted the body lying on railway tracks and informed the police. There were no injury marks on the body and also no document was found with it to ascertain the identity of the deceased. However, some locals recognised the man and later one Tribhuwan Patel identified the body as that of his son Gyanendra, said police.

Questioning from him revealed that Gyanendra was a resident of Gauhania Bazar and was a sanitation worker at Jasra Development Block and was posted at Khuji village. His family informed police that Gyanendra was missing for two days.

Gyanendra ‘s family alleged that he was murdered by unidentified persons and his body was dumped on the railway tracks in a bid to cover up the crime.

He is survived by his two children aged 8 and 6 years.

SP trans-Yamuna Santosh Kumar Meena said the body has been sent for post-mortem examination. The exact cause of his death could be ascertained only after receiving the autopsy report. Further investigations are being carried out, he added.

