Sanjay Gandhi Hospital Row: Smriti Irani slams Congress for ‘prioritising profits over patient’s life’

LUCKNOW Union Minister and BJP MP from Amethi, Smriti Irani, criticised the Congress party on Tuesday for advocating the revocation of Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital’s licence in Amethi. She expressed dismay that instead of supporting the family of the woman who tragically lost her life due to negligence at the hospital, the Congress party was more concerned about its “financial interests”.

“In Amethi’s Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, which is run by the Congress, a woman has lost her life. However, instead of extending support to the deceased woman’s family and taking appropriate action against those responsible for her demise, the Congress seems to be more concerned about its financial losses. Does the life of an ordinary citizen in Amethi hold no value?” Irani questioned during her interaction with the media.

She made these remarks while in Lucknow to distribute appointment letters to 218 young individuals as part of the BJP government’s ‘Mission Employment.’ This initiative was in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s distribution of appointment letters to 51,000 young people across the nation.

The decision to suspend the hospital’s licence has garnered criticism from not only opposition parties but also BJP MP Varun Gandhi. The BJP leader expressed his support for taking action against those responsible for the lapse that led to the woman’s tragic death.

However, he deemed it unfair to suspend the hospital’s license, as it would mean denying treatment to the underprivileged individuals in the region who rely on the hospital’s services. Both Gandhi and the chief of the U.P. Congress Committee, Ajay Rai, have penned letters to chief minister Yogi Adityanath and deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, who also serves as the health minister, urging them to reconsider the decision.

‘Historic Milestone Achieved With Women’s Reservation Bill’

Smriti Irani hailed the historic passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill, which had been pending for years. She said, “Now, women will assume leadership roles, and this is what makes the Bill historic.” She emphasized that in their country, they do not differentiate based on gender, as the nation venerates both “Shiva” and “Shakti.” The allocation of 33% reservation for women has been done with the intent to empower women, she added.

Regarding G20:

Irani also mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted a dinner for all those involved in making the G20 event a historic success, including officials and gardeners.

On the Postal and Telegraph Department:

She acknowledged that the nature of the postal and telegraph department was evolving. Irani congratulated those who had received appointment letters and encouraged young people to actively participate in the nation-building process.

“There are many who have transitioned from the private sector to join government jobs. Women are making significant contributions in all fields,” she remarked. She also urged officials to stay connected with the common man.

