SC stays HC demolition order of 3 more Jamshedpur buildings

The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday stayed the Jharkhand High Court’s January 14 order of demolition of the deviated parts of 24 buildings in regard to three more buildings here. The SC will hear the special leave petitions (SLPs) of three more building owners out of the 24 on Wednesday, lawyers close to the development said on Tuesday. With this, the total number of buildings exempted from the HC demolition order comes to six (HT FILE)

The SC double bench of Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta had stayed the HC order in respect of the three buildings on Monday, taking the total number of buildings exempted from the HC demolition order to six now.

“The SC today ordered status quo in respect of buildings belonging to S Jairaj and Manish Dubey. The HC has dismissed their Interlocutory Applications (IAs) against the January 14 order by the HC on January 28 and 29. The bench will hear three more SLPs by Bajrang Lal Choudhary, M/S Dayal Steel and Construction Pvt Ltd and Mukhtar Ahmed Zinu challenging the HC order tomorrow,” Prakash Jha, senior advocate, told HT on Tuesday.

“The SC double bench also ordered status quo in respect of the SLP filed by Tee Kay (India) Real Estate Pvt Ltd on Tuesday. The SLP on behalf of the Patiala Wine House building in Bistupur has also been filed and is expected to be heard this week,” Devesh Ajmani, senior advocate, told HT on Tuesday.

“The HC, through its impugned order dated January 14, 2026, had directed the state administration to take appropriate action on the basis of the report submitted by a Committee of three advocates. Subsequently, applications were filed by a large number of residents of the concerned area seeking appropriate directions, which were dismissed by a detailed order on January 28, 2026. Thereafter, another set of applications was moved by a separate set/group of residents of the area, which were dismissed on January 29, 2026. All the three orders are under challenge in the present matter,” the SC order, copy of which is with HT, stated.

“It is submitted that while passing the January 14 order on the basis of the Committee’s report, the petitioners were never afforded an opportunity of hearing by the Committee. It is further submitted that the petitioners were not impleaded/made parties in the pending writ petition, wherein the January 14 order was passed. We, accordingly, provide that in the meantime status quo shall be maintained with regards to construction quality to the petitioners only,” the SC order stated.