School remains a struggle despite govt intervention, say EWS children

The repeated intervention of several authorities has failed parents of several children from economically weaker sections (EWS) as multiple private schools in the city have either denied admission to their wards or failed to provide existing EWS students with free textbooks and stationery under the provisions of the Right to Education (RTE) Act.

Under the RTE Act, 2009, 25% seats in entry-level classes — nursery, kindergarten and Class 1 — are reserved for students from EWS/ disadvantaged groups (DG). These students are entitled to free textbooks, writing material, and uniforms till Class 8, for which the government reimburses a fixed amount to the schools.

A single-mother of a Class 2 student in south Delhisaid despite repeated complaints to the concerned authorities, she was only able to get a few books from the school. “The authorities at New Bal Vaishali Public School (Molarband) said the amount they get from the government for EWS students is not sufficient so I had to pay ₹1,650 for books and stationery as per MRP, which is usually marked at a higher rate. My child is yet to get important textbooks on English, Hindi grammar and computer science,” she said.

Reacting to the complaint, principal of the school Vaibhav Sharma said, “The reimbursement allocated for this year has gone down from previous years. Hence, we could only provide the books that we could afford from the reimbursement amount.”

On July 5, the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) also issued a notice to the said school asking them to provide the free books and writing material to the student.

DCPCR member Ranjana Prasad said the commission has been working on multiple such cases. “In the past two months, we have received at least 50 complaints pertaining to the distribution of books and stationery to students. We have also been receiving many complaints on denial of admission to EWS students in private schools and have been working to resolve the issues,” she said.

On June 30, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia directed city’s private schools to admit EWS students regardless of general category admissions in those schools. Under the prevalent practice, schools admit one EWS student as per the government’s allotment for every three students admitted under general category.

“The government provides ₹2,260 per month to these schools for each EWS student towards their fee and other expenses. We are ordering schools that they conduct EWS admissions even if there have been no general category admissions. The government will reimburse them accordingly,” said Sisodia.

Sharmaand several other private schools in the city claimed they were facing difficulty in providing free books and stationery after the Delhi government’s directorate of education (DoE) revised the reimbursement amount this year and fixed it at ₹250 for books, ₹1,100 for uniforms, and ₹300 for writing material for students of classes 1 to 5. For classes 6 to 8, the reimbursement rates have been revised to ₹400 for books and stationery each and ₹1,400 for uniforms. Till last year, schools were getting ₹1,100-1,400 annually for uniforms and ₹2,200 for textbooks, stationery, and tuition fees per student.

Chandrakant Singh, general secretary of Private Lands Public Schools Trust, an association of around 2,000 private budget schools in Delhi, said this streamlining has caused problems for both schools and parents.

“The revised amount fixed for books is less than the actual costs in the market. It would require budget schools to pay from their own pockets if they were to distribute the books. So, we have asked the parents of EWS children to buy the books and we will reimburse them with the amount received from the government,” said Singh.

Ekramul Haque, founder of the organization Mission Taleem which works with EWS children, said they have forwarded at least 50 such complaints related to the distribution of books.

“Dozens of parents have approached us saying they have not received books or stationery from the schools this year. These parents have either lost jobs during the lockdown or faced financial hardships. The state government should ensure free book distribution in presence of education department officials and ensure that the admission of EWS students becomes a precondition for departmental promotion for accountability,” he said.

Haque also added that despite government orders, a few schools were still refusing to take in EWS students. For instance, Shanu, a daily wage worker from Seelampur, has been trying to get his four-year-old admitted to the Navjeevan Adarsh Public School. “Since June 30, my wife has visited the school multiple times. But the school authorities misbehaved with her and denied admission to my child saying they have no orders to grant admission to EWS students unless there were admissions under the general category. They asked for a circular on the matter and we don’t know who to approach for that,” he said.

A senior official of the education department pointed towards a DOE circular released on Friday. “If some school requires exemption, they need to seek permission from the concerned deputy director education (DDE) in their district as mentioned in the circular. If schools violate norms despite this order, we will start taking action against them. We have not received complaints on the distribution of books in the matter so far and will monitor the matter in the coming days,” said the official.