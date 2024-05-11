 School van crashes into tree in Deoria, 7 kids hurt, 2 serious - Hindustan Times
School van crashes into tree in Deoria, 7 kids hurt, 2 serious

ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur
May 11, 2024 08:32 PM IST

The seriously injured, who were shifted to private hospitals, have been identified as Nandi, 10 and Archana, 11

Two schoolgirls dislocated their shoulders, one other sustained injury to her neck, while four others suffered minor injuries when a school van carrying 17 students crashed into a tree near Village Sarora, on CC Road, in Deoria, on Saturday afternoon.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)

The seriously injured, who were shifted to private hospitals, have been identified as Nandi, 10 and Archana, 11, who sustained injuries on the neck and shoulder and are residents of Village Jonkha.

Police station officer Sukrauli Anil Kumar confirmed that there were 17 students in the bus when the mishap took place. Local people and police personnel rescued them and sent them to the district hospital where five students were handed over to their parents after emergency treatment, while two others were shifted to a private hospital by their parents.

School staff also reached the spot and informed their parents.

Officials said the school van of a Vidyapeeth was dropping off students to their residence when the driver lost control over the steering wheel and the van crashed into a tree by the roadside.

Abdur Rahman

