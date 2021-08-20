Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / SDMC detects mosquito breeding at 23 Delhi bus depots
delhi news

SDMC detects mosquito breeding at 23 Delhi bus depots

Officials from the civic body said that so far, they have found mosquito breeding sites within the premises of 23 of 38 bus depots falling under its jurisdiction.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 21, 2021 02:08 AM IST
The corporation’s public health department also distributed handbills, displayed banners and used loudspeakers to create awareness among the staff working in DTC bus depots and neighbouring colonies.(AFP/ File photo)

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has launched a drive to detect mosquito breeding sites at state bus depots across the city.

Officials from the civic body said that so far, they have found mosquito breeding sites within the premises of 23 of 38 bus depots falling under its jurisdiction. The bus depots where breeding was found include Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) cluster bus depots at sector-22 Dwarka, Sukhdev Vihar, Khanpur, Vasant Vihar and Dichaon Kalan, among others.

According to officials, the major reasons behind mosquito breeding were collection of rain water in scrap items lying unattended, like tyres, flower pots, desert coolers, etc. Mosquito breeding examiners sprayed Insecticides at the premises to destroy the sites, officials said. “A total of 20 notices and one challan have been issued to bus depot operators for allowing mosquito breeding,” it said.

The corporation’s public health department also distributed handbills, displayed banners and used loudspeakers to create awareness among the staff working in DTC bus depots and neighbouring colonies.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Shops and businesses in Delhi can remain open after 8 pm from Monday

Delhi receives highest one-day rain for August in 13 years: IMD

Covid-19: Delhi govt to remove 8pm restriction on markets starting Monday

Floral, funky, festive: Redefining rakhis
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Horoscope Today
Muharram 2021
Rakshabandhan 2021
Covid Vaccine
Shashi Tharoor
Afghanistan
India vs England
Gold Price
BellBottom
Kaali Peeli Tales
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP