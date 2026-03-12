Section 163 imposed in Prayagraj ahead of upcoming festivals, exams

Ahead of upcoming festivals and competitive examinations, the Prayagraj administration imposed restrictions under Section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, until April 16 to maintain law and order in the district. Officials confirmed the restrictions are strictly enforced during this period which started from March 9. Police personnel deployed as a security measure after the imposition of Section 163 (File)

Additional police commissioner Ajaypal Sharma issued a detailed 51-point set of guidelines regarding the enforcement of the order, directing strict action against anyone found violating the restrictions.

Police officials noted that several major religious festivals and public events are scheduled during this period, including Alvida Namaz on March 13, Eid on March 20 and 21, Chaitra Navratri from March 19 to 27, Ram Navami on March 27, Mahavir Jayanti on March 31, Hanuman Jayanti on April 2, and Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14. In addition, competitive examinations, such as the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Exam, will be held on March 14 and 15.

Considering the possibility of disorder or disturbance during these events, the police administration has taken precautionary measures. Under the issued order, activities such as unauthorised processions, demonstrations and sit-in protests in public places are strictly prohibited. The order also bans carrying weapons or objectionable items and spreading rumors.

The additional police commissioner has directed all station in-charges to ensure strict compliance with the order. Police officials reiterated that maintaining peace and communal harmony in the city during the festival and examination period is the administration’s top priority. Legal action will be taken against anyone found violating the prohibitory orders.