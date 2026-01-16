Seers, Naga Sadhus take holy dip at Sangam on Makar Sankranti

Thousands of devotees from various corners of the country thronged to the Sangam to take a sacred dip on Thursday on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. Religious leaders and seers participated in the holy bathing ritual, offering prayers for peace and the welfare of society. A Naga sadhu blows a trumpet at Sangam during the ongoing Magh Mela 2026 in Prayagraj on Thursday. (ANI)

Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati arrived at the Sangam early in the day, performed Ganga Pujan, and offered prayers for universal well-being. Other prominent seers who took the holy dip included Jagadguru Santoshdas ‘Satua Baba,’ Baghambari Peethadhishwar Mahant Balveer Giri, Swami Adhokshajanand Devtirth of Puri Peeth, Mahant Yamunapuri of Mahanirvani Akhara, Mauni Baba, Dandi Sanyasi Swami Maheshashram, Swami Brahmashram, Swami Vimaldev Ashram, women saint Radhacharya and Radhika Vaishnav.

Adding to the spiritual fervour, 60 Naga Sadhus also arrived at the Magh Mela for the sacred bath—a rare occurrence, as they typically only participate during Kumbh and Mahakumbh. Around 10 a.m., seers from the Juna and Aavahan Akhadas proceeded towards the ghats, chanting slogans of “Har Har Mahadev” and “Har Har Gange.” The Naga Sadhus are currently staying in Sector 6 of the Mela area.

Meanwhile, the holy dip of the Sanatani Kinnar Akhara drew special attention. Under the leadership of Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Kaushalyanand Giri, popularly known as ‘Tina Maa,’ a grand procession was taken out from their camp located on Alopshankari Marg in Sector 6 of the tent city. The procession featured a chariot carrying deities, while participants performed acrobatics, danced, and displayed fire-breathing acts, reminiscent of traditional Akhara processions seen during Kumbh and Maha Kumbh Melas.

Due to the distance of their Sector 6 camp from the main Sangam, the Kinnar seers performed their holy bath at the Sector 6 ghat itself. On this occasion, the seers announced that they had recently performed Pind Daan (a ritual for the deceased) for Hindus killed in violence in Bangladesh and were taking the sacred dip here to pray for the peace of the departed souls.