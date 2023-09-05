Kinnar Akhada’s high priest flays Udhayanidhi’s remarks on Sanatan Dharma

Senior member of UP Kinnar Welfare Board and the state president of Kinnar Akhada—a monastic order of transgender seers— Mahamandaleshwar (high priest) Swami Kaushalyanand Giri (Tina Maa) has condemned DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin’s statement on Sanatan Dharma. Kinnar Akhada Mahamandaleshwar (high priest) Swami Kaushalyanand Giri (in yellow sari) with her supporters in Prayagraj. (HT)

Slamming Stalin for his remarks on Sanatana Dharma, Giri demanded strict action against him from the government and said that tongues of those who make such callous statements regarding Sanatan Dharma should be cut off.

Alleging that Sanatana Dharma is against equality and social justice, DMK youth wing secretary and Tamil Nadu youth welfare minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, the son of chief minister MK Stalin, has said it should be eradicated. Likening Sanatana Dharma to coronavirus, malaria, fever caused by dengue virus and mosquitos, he said such things should not be opposed but destroyed.

Swami Kaushalyanand Giri in a statement issued on Tuesday said that such a statement was an insult of the Sanatan Dharma followed by millions across the globe and for the country. She described Stalin as “ignorant” and said that “he does not know the meaning of Sanatan Dharma and that is why he is making such statements”.

Giri pointed out that that Sanatan Dharma has been blooming since time immemorial and maintained that it can never end.

The Mahamandaleshwar said that Sanatan Dharma is a religion which takes everyone forward with broad thinking.

“It believes that God resides in all living beings. Therefore, the statements made by Stalin regarding Sanatan Dharma have deeply hurt the Sanatanis and strict action should be taken against him,” she added.