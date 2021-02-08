Senior police officer booked for assaulting Haryana home minister’s brother

A 45-year-old deputy inspector general of Haryana Police was booked for assaulting and misbehaving with state home minister Anil Vij’s brother Kapil Vij, 61, at a club in Ambala cantonment on Sunday.

Superintendent of police Hamid Akhtar said on Monday that a search is on for the Ambala range DIG, Vigilance Bureau, Ashok Kumar, who has been missing since the incident at Sirhind Club around 2.30pm on Sunday.

Acting on the complaint of Kapil Vij, a case was registered against the DIG under Sections 294 (obscene act), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at Ambala Cantt police station.

Kapil Vij told the police that he was at a party with his family at Sirhind Club when Kumar assaulted, intimidated and misbehaved with him. “The incident happened around 2.30pm when Kapil accompanied by others arrived at the club for a party for which Kumar was also invited. Both had a confrontation after which Kapil lodged the complaint,” the SP said.

“Our team visited the spot to investigate facts and efforts are on to trace Kumar,” he added.