A Sasaram court sentenced seven brothers to rigorous life imprisonment in a 12-year-old case involving the brutal murder of a college staff member. The court also imposed a fine of ₹20,000 on each of the convicts, along with an additional three months’ imprisonment if they fail to pay the fine, officials said on Tuesday. Seven brothers get life term in brutal murder of a college staffer in Rohtas

Additional public prosecutor (APP) Raj Kishor Vishwakarma said the court of 10th district and additional sessions Judge Umesh Rai found the accused — Rangeela Pal, Ravindra Pal, Virendra Pal, Yogendra Pal, Rajendra Pal, Ramesh Pal, and Umesh Pal, residents of Chitandihra village under Kochas police station — guilty of brutally assaulting and killing their co-villager Ambika Pal, a peon at a reputed college in Sasaram.

According to the case registered at Kochas police station by the deceased’s son, Om Prakash Pal, his father was heading to sleep in his outhouse after dinner on September 16, 2014. Around 8 pm, the accused, allegedly enraged over a land dispute and lying in wait, attacked him with sticks, rods, and sickles. They fled after the victim collapsed unconscious while local residents rushed to the scene.

Family members took the critically injured man to a local community health centre, where doctors referred him to a higher medical facility. However, he died on the way to Varanasi.

Police registered a murder case against the seven brothers and their mother, Dulari Kunwar, and later submitted a charge sheet in court. During the trial, the prosecution examined nine witnesses and proved the case beyond reasonable doubt against the seven accused, who were sentenced to life imprisonment. Dulari Kunwar was acquitted due to lack of evidence, the APP added.