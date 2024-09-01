Seven ghats in Prayagraj being revamped ahead of Mahakumbh 2025

Seven ghats along the Ganga and Yamuna rivers in Prayagraj are undergoing renovation and beautification, mirroring the upgrades made to ghats in Varanasi. Devotees offer prayers on the ghats of River Yamuna, in Prayagraj (PTI File)

Currently, half of the renovation work is complete, with the remaining tasks scheduled to be finished before the commencement of the Mahakumbh 2025.

The project emphasises enhancing facilities for pilgrims and tourists who visit the ghats. Mela officials have announced that ‘chhatris’ will be constructed, along with arrangements for drinking water, seating facilities, and the installation of high-mast lights. The development is being funded with a budget of over ₹11 crores.

The ghats on the Yamuna and Ganga rivers are central to activities during the Kumbh and Magh fairs, where lakhs of pilgrims come to take a holy dip.

The renovation is being managed by the Construction and Design Division of the Water Corporation. Project manager Rohit Kumar Rana stated that the renovation is progressing with a budget of ₹11.01 crores. Fifty percent of the work has been completed, and progress is expected to accelerate once the river levels decrease.

The seven ghats under renovation are Baluaghat, Kalighat, Rasulabad Ghat, Chhatnag Ghat, Nageshwar Ghat (both in Jhunsi), Maujagiri Ghat, and Old Arail Ghat.

As per the officials, the completion rates for the ghats are as follows: Maujagiri Ghat is 40% complete, Nageshwar Ghat 35%, Chhatnag Ghat 30%, Rasulabad Ghat 35%, Baluaghat 35%, Old Arail Ghat 40%, and Kalighat 50%.

Officials have indicated that beautification and facility improvements will be finalised before November.

Additionally, a green belt is being developed at the ghats, and RO systems for clean drinking water are being installed, along with toilets, changing rooms, and benches for visitors.