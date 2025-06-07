Seven held for cow smuggling, two more nabbed in separate case

: In a joint operation carried out by the Naini Police and the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Trans Yamuna on the eve of Id-ul-Zuha, a gang involved in cow smuggling was busted on Friday. Police arrested seven people, including five men and two women. The team recovered heads of 15 calves, 11 cattle, one loader truck, two scooters, and several tools used in the crime. Accused arrested with recovered meat and equipment at Naini police station on Friday (HT)

The arrested have been identified as Mohd Asif, Mohd Salim, Yasif alias Hasib, Mohd Adil, Shabiha alias Shamima, Arsala (daughter of Mohd Ibrahim) all from Pura Fateh Mohammad locality under Naini police station and Mohd Sameer from Konar village in Prayagraj.

Police also found a large quantity of meat, 13 knives, four iron choppers, one axe with an iron rod, 23 ropes, one weighing machine, and wooden logs believed to be used for chopping meat. Based on the arrests and items recovered, a case was filed at Naini police station under sections 3, 5A, and 8 of the UP cow slaughter prevention act and section 11 of the Animal Cruelty Act.

Two arrested with cattle

In another case on Friday, Kydganj police arrested two people transporting seven calves in a mini truck for suspected slaughter. The arrested were identified as Ajay Kumar, the truck driver, and his helper, Mohd Rehan. According to Sanjay Singh, station house officer of Kydganj police station, the truck was stopped during routine checking near the Parade Ground area. On inspection, seven calves were found in the vehicle.

The two men told police they had brought the animals from Sahason for sacrifice on Eid-ul-Zuha.