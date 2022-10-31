Seven killed in two separate road accidents in Telangana; probe on

Seven people were killed in two separate road accidents in Telangana – four in Adilabad district and three on the outskirts of Hyderabad – in the early hours of Monday, the police said.

Four people were killed and one was injured when a container truck rammed into their car from behind on national highway 44 in Seethagondi village of Gudihathnoor block in Adilabad.

According to a police official in Gudihathnoor police station, the family of four, all residents of Mohammadnagar area of Adilabad, were returning from Hyderabad when the accident took place around 3.30 am.

“Because of the impact, the car crashed into a truck that was in front. Four persons, including the driver, were crushed to death on the spot,” the police official said.

The deceased were identified as Syed Rafatullah Ahmed (56), his elder daughter Sabiyam Hasmi (26), his 17-year-old nephew, and driver Shamshuruddin (50).

Rafathullah’s younger daughter Dr Zubiya Hasmi (24) suffered grievous injuries. “We rushed to the spot as soon as we got the information. The bodies were recovered with great difficulty,” the police official said.

The injured woman was shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences in Adilabad, where her condition is critical, he said.

“We have registered a case and are investigating,” he said.

In another incident, three people were killed and seven others were injured when a tempo van in which they were travelling collided with a container truck on the Outer Ring Road at Kandla Koya in Medchal-Malkajgiri district on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

According to the Medchal police, the accident happened when the Tata Ace tempo van carrying a group of 13 people from Srisailam was returning to Medak after doing a temple visit.

“The driver of the van lost control and rammed into a container truck in front of it, resulting in the instant death of three persons. Seven others in the vehicle were injured and were immediately rushed to Yashoda Hospitals in Secunderabad. The condition of two of them is stated to be critical,” the police said, adding that the bodies of the deceased were shifted to Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem.

The details of the deceased and the injured are yet to be ascertained, and an investigation has begun, the police added.

