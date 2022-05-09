Home / India News / Telangana accident kills nine: PM Modi expresses grief, offers aid to deceased's kin
Telangana accident kills nine: PM Modi expresses grief, offers aid to deceased's kin

  • Telangana accident: The major mishap was caused by a head-on collision between a lorry and a minivan at Hasanpally in the district on Sunday evening.
Published on May 09, 2022 10:05 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

An accident in Telangana's Kamareddy's district led to the death of at least nine people and severely injured 17 others. The major mishap was caused by a head-on collision between a lorry and a minivan at Hasanpally in the district on Sunday evening. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed his grief at accident and announced an ex-gratia of 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased. In a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), a compensation of 50,000 would be given for those injured in the accident.

"Distressed by the loss of lives due to an accident in Kamareddy district, Telangana. Condolences to the bereaved families and prayers with the injured. 2 lakh each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) would be given to the next of kin of the deceased. The injured would be given 50,000: PM Modi," the statement by the PMO said.

According to reports, the occupants of the minivan were returning from a function in Yellareddy when the accident took place at the Hassanpalli Gate in the Nizamsagar zone. The driver of the lorry had reportedly taken the wrong side of the road and hit the mini truck coming from the opposite direction, resulting in the spot death of two people and injury of ot

The deceased were identified as Anjavva (35 years), Veeramani (35 years), Lachavva (60 years), Sayavva (38 years), Sailu (35 years), Ellaiah (53 years), Poshaiah (60 years), Gangavva (45 years), and Veeravva (70 years).

Kamareddy superintendent of police Srinivas Reddy said a case had been registered and the accused lorry driver was identified. "We will nab him soon," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

