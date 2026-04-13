Seven pilgrims killed in truck collision on Gujarat highway: Police

Ahmedabad: Seven pilgrims were allegedly killed and four others injured after being trapped between two trucks on the Lakhtar-Viramgam Highway in Gujarat’s Suredranagar district on Monday. The victims were walking on the road as part of a religious journey, said police. The injured were sent to nearby hospitals for treatment. (Representative photo)

Surendranagar additional superintendent of police Vedika Bihani said the accident took place between 1 am and 1.30 am, when a group travelling on foot attempted to cross a stationary truck.

“A group of 500 people was travelling from Rajkot’s Gadhka village to Bahucharaji temple,” said Bihani.

According to police, a truck with a punctured tyre halted on the highway, forcing pedestrians to move towards the middle of the road.

“At that time, another truck came from behind and seven people came in between. Six people died on the spot. One person died in Viramgam hospital and four were injured,” she said.

Police is yet to share details of the deceased and accused. The injured were sent to nearby hospitals for treatment.