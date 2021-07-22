Several stranded in Chiplun due to heavy rain, floods in Maharashtra

Heavy rains triggered a flood-like situation in Chiplun town of Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra, leading to hundreds of people being stranded as water flowing through Vashishti river gushed into nearby areas on Thursday. To rescue those stranded, two teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were deployed while coast guard was also instructed for a helicopter to airlift people in need.

“We have deployed two teams of NDRF for the rescue operation in Chiplun in Ratnagiri. Coast Guards has been instructed for helicopter for rescue operation of the stranded people due to flooding in Chiplun,” said relief and rehabilitation minister Vijay Wadettiwar. The region has witnessed around 300 mm rainfall within the last 24 hours.

According to local administration, around 5,000 residents have been stranded in Chiplun while red alert has been issued in the district along with adjoining areas in view of the torrential rains.

A number of villages in Konkan lost communication, officials said. Ratnagiri additional collector Sanjay Shinde said, “High tide in Arabian sea and incessant rains took place at the same time due to which the situation has become critical. Rescue operation is underway using boats.

Train services on the Konkan Railway route were also partially suspended.

Konkan Railway Corporation Limited’s deputy general Manager (public relations) Baban Ghatge said, “Eight trains have been regulated due to the disruption of the route.” These trains, according to officials, are either rerouted, short-terminated or cancelled. Water level at the Vashishti river bridge between Chiplun and Kamathe stations in Ratnagiri has risen above the danger mark after the downpour, he said.

According to the district administration, inundation was reported at 4.30am. The flood water was over five feet deep. Traffic has come to a standstill in Chanderai and Lanj roads of Ratnagiri as water invaded the highway and connecting roads. Local MP Vinayak Raut demanded immediate assistance from the state to carry out evacuation and rescue of stranded citizens.

Meanwhile, Mahad in Raigad district and parts of Kolhapur district are also witnessing downpour and the local administration have sounded red alerts across the region. At Mahad, gushing water of Savitri river entered the nearby areas.

In Kolhapur, Panchganga river was flowing 36 feet above the danger mark and 77 check dams have been submerged.

Raigad district collector Nidhi Choudhari said, “There is a flood-like situation at Mahad. Saviti river is flowing over danger level and people have been evacuated from low-lying areas. We have teams from coast guard, and NDRF to assist us in evacuation. So far 500 persons have been moved to safety.”