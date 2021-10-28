Home / Cities / Others / SGPC website hacked into; online services hit
others

SGPC website hacked into; online services hit

The SGPC which manages historic gurdwaras said its staff was working hard to get the website up and running within a day or two
The SGPC website was hacked into on Monday; the Live Kirtan from Golden Temple, Amritsar, has also been halted. (SGPC website)
The SGPC website was hacked into on Monday; the Live Kirtan from Golden Temple, Amritsar, has also been halted. (SGPC website)
Published on Oct 28, 2021 01:08 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent

Amritsar The official website of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has been hacked and has been non-functional for over three days starting Monday. Consequently, services like online donation, booking of Serai rooms and the streaming of ‘Live Kirtan’ from the Golden Temple have been halted.

Engineers of the SGPC, the body which manages the affairs of historic gurdwaras in the northern region including the Golden Temple and runs many institutes, have been working to resolve the issue, but without success to date.

A few months ago, a Jalandhar-based website building firm had put the portal online after a redesign. When the SGPC noticed the attack, the website was disabled to prevent any further loss. SGPC spokesperson Kulwinder Singh Ramdas said, “Our technical experts are working to fix the problem. It will be restored within a day or two. We regret the inconvenience caused to devotees.”

Since the new website had gone live, there had been criticism of its presentation. The main grouse of users was that the website previous to the one hacked into provided far more comprehensive information and data on Sikhism.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 28, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out