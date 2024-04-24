 Shah to address over 5K BJP workers in Kashi on April 24 - Hindustan Times
Shah to address over 5K BJP workers in Kashi on April 24

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Apr 24, 2024 06:16 AM IST

The BJP workers including booth level presidents, Shakti Kendra coordinators, panna pramukhs and others will take part in the meeting.

Union home minister Amit Shah will address over 5,000 BJP workers on his visit to Varanasi on Wednesday.

Union home minister Amit Shah will also inaugurate the Central Election Office of Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency at Tulsi Udyan in Mahmoorganj. (PTI File)
On his first visit to Kashi after the announcement of the Lok Sabha poll schedule, Shah will be given a grand welcome after landing at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, Babatpur. He will inaugurate the Central Election Office of Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency at Tulsi Udyan in Mahmoorganj.

While discussing the preparations ahead of the visit of the Union home minister, the party workers were given responsibilities for the programme in a meeting held here on Tuesday.

BJP leaders, including Varanasi Lok Sabha in-charge Satish Dwivedi, Lok Sabha convenor Surendra Narayan Singh Odhe, Mayor Ashok Tiwari, MLC and BJP district and city in-charge Arun Pathak, city unit president Vidyasagar Rai, state secretary Archana Mishra, MLC Dharmendra Rai, Pradeep Agrahari, Shivsharan Pathak, Ashok Yadav, JP Singh, Jagdish Tripathi were among those who attended the meeting held at the ground of Motijheel, said Kashi region BJP media in-charge Navaratan Rathi, also attended the meeting.

BJP leaders added that in view of the scorching heat, adequate amount of drinking water will be ensured at the meeting venue. Galleries have been made at the meeting venue for special guests, media persons, women and workers.

News / Cities / Other Cities / Shah to address over 5K BJP workers in Kashi on April 24
