Shakhas open for all who say ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’: Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said people of all sects, communities and castes of India are welcome to the Sangh Shakhas except for those who consider themselves descendants of Aurangzeb. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat addresses the gathering (File)

The worship methods of Panth, Jaati and Sampraday (sects, castes, sects) are different, but the culture is one, he said.

He was answering a query by a RSS volunteer during a question-answer session at a morning shakha at Lajpat Nagar Park in Maldahiya area of Varanasi on the fourth day of his visit to the city.

During the session, a volunteer asked if he could invite and bring his neighbours, who are Muslims, to shakhas.

At this, Bhagwat said, “The doors of shakhas are open for all those who say Bharat Mata Ki Jai and show respect to the saffron flag. In the ideology of the Sangh, there is no discrimination on the basis of the worship method.”

“Except those who consider themselves descendants of Aurangzeb, all Indians are welcome to the Sangh Shakhas because the worship methods of Panth, Jaati and Sampraday (sects, and castes) are different, but the culture is one,” he said.

Without taking Pakistan’s name, Bhagwat spoke on its present condition.

The RSS chief said that those who consider Akhand Bharat impractical should see the plight of the Sindh province. The parts that have been cut off from India are facing a plight today, he said, adding that therefore, Akhand Bharat is practical.

Bhagwat planted a Neem sapling at Lajpat Nagar Park.

Bhagwat held discussions about city with municipal commissioner Akshat Verma and chief development officer Himanshu Nagpal who were present there as per protocol.

