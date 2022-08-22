Shankersinh Vaghela floats new political party, set to fight Gujarat elections
The veteran politician announced on social media that he has floated a new party, Praja Shakti Democratic Party that will contest the upcoming state assembly elections
Former Gujarat chief minister Shankersinh Vaghela on Sunday announced his new political party ahead of the state assembly elections that are scheduled to be held in December this year.
The veteran politician announced on social media that he has floated a new party, Praja Shakti Democratic Party that will contest the upcoming state assembly elections.
82-year-old Vaghela announced his party’s five point ‘Panchamrut’ agenda that includes ₹12lakh health insurance protection for family earning ₹12 lakh per annum, free education for children of such families till class 12, unemployment stipend for youth till they get jobs, exemption from water tax, free electricity up to 100 units of consumption, loan waiver for farmers and relief in electricity bills.
Also Read: Gujarat ex-CM Shankersinh Vaghela says ready to rejoin Congress
He also made a poll promise of doing away with the “corrupt liquor prohibition policy” and introducing a new “scientific liquor policy” based on the opinions of experts.
“People are looking for an alternative in Gujarat so I decided to launch Praja Shakti Democratic Party, the party was registered a year and half ago”, Vaghela said.
In August 2017, Vaghela joined Jan Vikalp, a party recently formed by his supporters ahead of the elections in December 2017.
Vaghela, who was president of Gujarat Congress in the past, was expelled along with seven MLAs from Congress after they voted in favour of the rival BJP candidate during the Rajya Sabha elections.
Vaghela used to be in the BJP and played a crucial role in the party’s victory in Gujarat in 1995.
Vaghela joined the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in 2019 and resigned in 2020 after Rajya Sabha elections for four seats in Gujarat.
