Gujarat ex-CM Shankersinh Vaghela says ready to rejoin Congress
Former Gujarat chief minister Shankersinh Vaghela, who had quit the Congress in 2017 after remaining in it for two decades, on Wednesday said he was ready to return to the party without any pre-conditions to fight the ruling BJP in the state.
Vaghela, 80, who currently heads a little-known political outfit called the the Praja Shakti Democratic Party (PSDP), issued a statement in which he claimed that many Congress workers and leaders have been urging him to return to the party.
However, before Vaghela's statement, the state Congress earlier in the day denied as "rumours" the reports that he would rejoin the party in the coming days.
Vaghela had quit the Congress before the 2017 Gujarat Assembly polls. Two years later, he had joined the Sharad Pawar-led NCP. However, in June last year, he had resigned from the NCP due to some differences and floated the PSDP.
In his statement, Vaghela claimed that many Congress workers urged him "with tears in their eyes" to rejoin the party when he was at Piraman village in Bharuch district last year to attend Congress leader Ahmed Patel's funeral.
"Apart from these workers, many Congress leaders have been insisting that I should join Congress. I am ready to join the Congress without any pre-conditions to fight the BJP. I have no problem in joining Congress. I will take an appropriate decision after meeting madam Sonia jee and Rahul Gandhi in Delhi," the senior leader said.
Before Vaghela's statement, state Congress spokesperson Jayrajsinh Parmar said, "I have learned from the media that Vaghela is joining the Congress. I want to clarify that there is no such thing as of now. As far as I know, Vaghela has not contacted any of our leaders for the comeback. I think only Vaghela can shed light on these rumours."
Vaghela's party has already announced that it will not field its candidates in the upcoming local body polls in Gujarat in order to stop the anti-BJP vote division.
Vaghela had started his political career with the BJP. After the BJP came to power in the state in 1995 and chose to make Keshubhai Patel the chief minister instead of him, Vaghela engineered a split in the saffron outfit and became the CM in 1996 with outside support of the Congress.
Later, he joined the Congress and served as Textile Minister in the Manmohan Singh government.
While in the Congress, he had also served as its state unit president and Leader of Opposition in the Gujarat Assembly.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Attempts by Chinese to transgress LAC met apt response: MEA tells Parliament
- In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan said there had been an “enhanced deployment of troops and armaments by the Chinese side” in border areas and along the LAC in the western sector since April-May last year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Eight children in Odisha’s Malkangiri hospitalised after eating toxic fruits
- The chief district medical officer of Malkangiri said the children may have eaten the fruits because they taste sweet.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Motilal Nehru's name too begins with M': BJP's reply to Rahul's 'dictator' jibe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ex-SAD leader sends legal notice to Twitter to delete Kangana's defamatory tweet
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assam Governor gives nod to law converting govt-run madrasas to regular schools
- Education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who had pushed for enactment of the new legislation, called the move “historic and progressive”.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
15-year-old raped, body dumped in Chhattisgarh forest; 6 arrested: Cops
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ADC Bank defamation case: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi seeks discharge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM's niece seeks BJP ticket to contest Ahmedabad civic polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saudi Arabia bans international flights from 20 countries, including India
- Saudi Arabia had been ramping up domestic measures to contain the surge of coronavirus cases. Saudi health minister Tawfiq al-Rabiah has been urging people to be on their guard, not become complacent, and adhere strictly to Covid-19 preventative measures.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IMA refutes govt's data, says 734 doctors died due to Covid-19
- The top medical body in a statement said that 734 doctors have died due to Covid-19 till February 3. IMA said it was "shocked" by the government's announcement and condemned the Centre's "apathy" in verifying the data submitted by the body
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India can act as net security provider in Indian Ocean Region: Defence minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gujarat ex-CM Shankersinh Vaghela says ready to rejoin Congress
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Japan ‘regrets’ Sri Lanka not sticking to trilateral port
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TMC MP, movie star Dev says he won’t attend PM Modi’s programme in Bengal
- TMC Lok Sabha MP and Bengali movie star Dev shot down claims of Bengali online magazine that said he would share the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a function in Haldia on February 7.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No foreign govt has supported farmers' protest: MEA in Lok Sabha
- The government’s position was outlined in a written reply by minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan to a question in the Lok Sabha.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox