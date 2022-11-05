Shiv Sena leader’s murder: Waris Punjab De chief not allowed to his leave Moga house

After slain Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri’s family alleged suspicious role of Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh in his murder, Moga district police on Saturday did not allow him to leave for Jalandhar due to security reasons.

The police denied that Amritpal was detained or put under house arrest. A large number of cops have been deployed at Moga’s Singhwala village where Amritpal is staying in a house adjacent to a gurdwara, said a police official.

Amritpal was scheduled to visit Jalandhar on Saturday to attend a religious function.

As Suri’s family and his supporters demanded action against the Sikh preacher, police authorities restricted his movement in view of the law and order situation, Moga senior superintended of police (SSP) Gulneet Khurana said.