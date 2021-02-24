Shiv Sena minister named in suicide case puts up show of strength, irks Maharashtra govt

With Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) turning up heat on state forest minister from the Shiv Sena, Sanjay Rathod, in connection with the suicide of a 23-year- old Pune woman, the minister put up a show of strength in his stronghold in Vidarbha region. The senior Maharashtra minister, who represents Darwha assembly constituency in Yavatmal district, was unreachable for the past 15 days after the woman’s death.

Nationalist Congress Party NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday met chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and pointed out that the episode is maligning the image of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. An irked Thackeray ordered the local administration to take action against those responsible for violating the Covid-19 norms after Rathod’s supporters gathered in large number at Washim as the minister made his first public appearance after his name was linked to the case. Thackeray has asked state chief secretary Sanjay Kumar to seek a report from the district collector and police superintendent on the matter. CM ruled out sacking Rathod and said he would wait for the outcome of the investigation being conducted by Pune police.

Rathod is in controversy after a few audio tapes that went viral following the TikTok suicide. BJP alleged that Rathod was in a relationship with the woman and was responsible for her death.

An influential leader of Banjara community that has strong presence in several parts of Vidarbha, Rathod made his public appearance at Pohradevi temple in an important place of worship for the Banjara community in Washim district. Hundreds of his followers, almost all from Banjara community, gathered there from Yavatmal, Washim, Nanded, Jalna and other districts of the state, defying the Covid-19 norms in the presence of a huge police bandobast. They resorted to sloganeering. He was flanked by his wife Sheetal, giving a clear message that his family is supportive of him amid the controversy. Rathod told the media that he was not guilty and truth would come out in the investigation.

Talking to media persons he said that there was an attempt to finish his political career. “All allegations against me in the case were baseless. CM has ordered an inquiry into the matter. It should be thoroughly investigated so that the truth comes out. My family and community are with me,” he said.

Tuesday’s huge gathering at the temple was seen as a show of strength, and the minister wants to signal that he is a strong leader of the Banjara community and if CM tries to drop him from the cabinet, it will affect the Sena in the coming days.

The meeting between Thackeray and Pawar took place after Rathod’s show of strength.

According to an NCP minister, Pawar reached Varsha on Tuesday around 7pm and both the leaders said to have discussed the issue in detail. Pawar told CM that Rathod should not have organised the “show of strength” as it will not go down well among the citizens at large. Pawar told Thackeray that there must be some action in the matter, the NCP minister said.

“CM has taken serious note of reports of overcrowding at Pohradevi in Washim. If social distancing rules are not followed, then the administration should take action against,” stated a release issued by CM’s office.

Political analyst Hemant Desai said “Rathod could get axed. Staging a show of strength when he is under cloud in a serious case would not go down well with people. Thackeray may do well by sacking him.”

Opposition parties, particularly BJP, strongly criticised MVA government and especially the Shiv Sena, for not taking any action against the minister. The opposition demanded an inquiry against the minister and his removal from the cabinet. BJP leaders Chitra Wagh and Pravin Darekar said that the minister was putting pressure on the state by organising such a show of strength. “CM should not be a victim to such tricks,” they said.

BJP has demanded for a probe by Central Bureau of Investigation for the “fair probe”. In a letter to Thackeray, Maharashtra BJP’s vice-president Prasad Lad said, “After Rathod resorted to the show of strength on Tuesday, the investigation by state police is unlikely to be without any prejudice. The entire case needs to the probe by CBI.”

Another BJP leader, Atul Bhatkhalkar, said, “Unless the minister is arrested by lodging a case against him, there would be no fair probe.”

The woman was died by suicide on February 8. The Maharashtra Police reported it as an accidental death case and dismissed any foul play. However, many audio clips allegedly linked to her death, moreover, alluding to the involvement of the state minister, went viral on social media. In one of the clips, one person is heard making suggestions to suppress the case. BJP has alleged that it was Rathod.

A four-time MLA, Rathod is an influential Sena leader from Vidarbha. He is also very popular among the Banjara community, which has a sizable population in west Vidarbha region. Rathod was appointed as minister of forest in Thackeray’s cabinet in 2019. He is also the guardian minister for Yavatmal district.