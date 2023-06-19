Assailants met Atiq’s son Ali at Naini Jail before Umesh Pal’s murder: Cops

Three of the shooters involved in sensational murder of lawyer Umesh Pal met slain mafia-politician Atiq Ahmed’s son Ali lodged at Naini Central Jail before February 24 when Umesh Pal and his two security personnel were killed, said a senior police official. (Pic for representation)

Police have received a CCTV footage of Naini Central Jail in which assailants Guddu Muslim, Ghulam and another accused Sadaqat could be seen entering from the gate.

Investigations by police have also indicated the involvement of Atiq’s eldest son Umar lodged at Lucknow Jail.

With evidence at hand regarding the involvement of Ali and Umar in the case, the police have mentioned about it in the case diary.

The police may now soon make them accused in the case and will question them at jail after receiving warrant from the court, said the official.

Earlier the police had found during investigation that before the murder of Umesh Pal, the assailants had met Ashraf at Bareilly Jail. A CCTV footage of the jail went viral in which Atiq’s son Asad, assailants Guddu Muslim, Ghulam, Armaan, Vijay Chaudhary, Sabir and Sadaqat were seen entering the Bareilly Jail premises.

They met Ashraf on February 12 and planned the murder inside the jail, said the police officials.

As per the police officials, after meeting Ashraf at Bareilly jail, Guddu Muslim, Ghulam and Sadaqat met Atiq’s son Ali at Naini Central Jail. Police have found a CCTV footage of the trio and have collected it as evidence.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON