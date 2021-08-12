Shooting spree in Nurmahal: Two days on, police clueless of the accused’s whereabouts

It has been nearly two days since one Jaswinder Singh, 45, went on a shooting spree injuring his wife and mother-in-law and killing a 26-year-old acquaintance in Nurmahal, the police are still groping in the dark and have failed to nab the accused.

During the investigation, it came to light that Jaswinder Singh had shot at his wife in the presence of his 14-year-old daughter Jasleen Kaur, who had managed to escape and raise the alarm.

The 12-year-old son, Damanjot, who was visiting his maternal grandparents, saw his father shooting his grandmother and escaping the scene. Both the children are shocked and terrified after the incident, police said.

Today the police have conducted raids at the houses of Jaswinder’s relatives and friends but could not find the whereabouts of the accused.

Both Jaspreet Kaur (wife of accused) and Vandana Likhi (Mother-in-law of accused), who sustained bullet injury in the neck were successfully operated upon and they are stated to be stable.

Two separate teams of Ludhiana police and Jalandhar rural police are scanning the footage of CCTV cameras installed on the highways and questioning the people known to the accused. However, the police have made no headway in the case.

The accused belongs to Labra Lohara Gate in Jalandhar and was residing here with his wife and two children in a rented accommodation at Santosh Nagar in Haibowal.

A day after the incident, the sister of the accused had said that while she was yet to come to terms with the tragedy, the exorbitant medical bills incurred on medical treatment of her and her mother had left them in a deep financial crisis. She said that already ₹2.5 lakh had been spent on the treatment. “I have exhausted all my savings. It is unfortunate that the accused is on the run leaving all of us in pain and misery,” said she.