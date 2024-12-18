Short film festival in Prayagraj:Ad man Abhinay Deo holds master class; 43 films screened

Second day of ongoing three-day 7th International Cultural Tourism Short Film Festival began at NCZCC on Tuesday with a master class session chaired by film director Abhinay Deo for film lovers and aspiring film makers. Master class session underway on day 2 of ongoing three-day 7th International Cultural Tourism Short Film Festival at NCZCC in Prayagraj (HT Photo)

Deo shared his experiences about his journey in the world of films. He said that though his parents were from the film world, they never pressurized or asked him and his elder brother to come into films. Despite studying architecture, he pursued his desire to tell stories and chose a career as an ad film maker creating 1111 ad films till date which won him many international awards including the Cannes Ad Film Award.

He showed the young audience his first advertisement which he made in 1977, which got him international awards.

Further, the day witnessed a blast of short films. In an informal chat with the youth during the lunch break, IFFC chairman Devendra Khandelwal, an eminent producer-director of hundreds of documentary films, said that this time the festival had added a special award in addition to the Best of Student Jury Award for the college and school students of Prayagraj i.e. the Best Screenplay Writer from Uttar Pradesh. UP Tourism department has sponsored the film festival.

On the second day, about 43 out of 97 films were screened including Iran’s ‘We Are Not Venice’, which showed the unique story of a village in Iran where all kinds of hotels and hostels had been banned as locals believe it may affect their culture of hospitality. While the villagers offer accommodation to tourists in their homes, some youngsters believe that all this should change, and they should make more money from tourists.

Around 10 films from India were screened including an animation film ‘Private Bus Ke Yatri’ and some culture-oriented films ‘Untold Story of Kaal Bhairav’ and ‘Tears of Shiva’. Apart from this, one film each was screened from Afghanistan, Sudan, Brazil, Argentina, Hong Kong, China, Philippines, Egypt, Rwanda, Spain, USA, Yemen, Colombia and even Bangladesh and Pakistan.

It may be recalled that on Monday, the three-day event was inaugurated by eminent producer-director Boney Kapoor and the inaugural ceremony was graced by several stars from the tinsel town.