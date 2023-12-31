Shri Ram Vijay Dhwaj Yatra taken out in Prayagraj ahead of consecration ceremony

: Ahead of the grand consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, a Shobha Yatra was taken out by the Shri Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Abhiyan Committee in Sangam city on Sunday. The procession being taken out in Prayagraj on Sunday. (HT)

‘Shri Ram Vijay Dhwaj Yatra’ procession was taken out from the Parade ground in the afternoon with a ceremony in which Shankaracharya Vasudevanand Saraswati and Mahant Vyas Muni Maharaj of Panchayati Akhara Bada Udasin were present.

A large number of bikes and car riders sporting saffron turbans also participated in the 17 km yatra, said Sunil Kumar Mintu who along with Rakesh Mishra have been made coordinators for the event.

Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati, a member of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, started the journey by riding the chariot with the tableau of Lord Ram and Lakshman and blowing the conch. A large number of saints also participated in it.

The procession passed through George Town via Alopibagh crossing, Sohbatiyabagh, Bhardwaj Muni Ashram, Anand Bhawan, Allahabad University, Women’s Hostel, Lalla Chungi, Red Eagle crossing, Teliarganj etc.

Eminent personalities of the city graced the Shri Ram Vijay Dhwaj procession including Mayor Ganesh Kesharwani, Allahabad North MLA Harshvardhan Bajpai besides several advocates, doctors, and notable figures from the saint community.

Another procession also started from Anglo Bengali Inter College and returned to the college after passing through Batasha Mandi via Jhonstonganj, South Malaka vegetable market, Chandralok Cinema crossing, Arya Kanya crossing, Muthiganj, Ram Bhawan crossing and the Ghantaghar crossing. On the occasion, a number of saints including Mahamandaleshwar Swami Vidyachetan Maharaj Naimisaranya (Sitapur), Param Hans Yogi Rajkumar Maharaj, Aditya, Ashish, Gopal Agnihotri etc were present.