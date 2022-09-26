Home / Cities / Others / Shut down liquor shop: Group of women urges cops

Shut down liquor shop: Group of women urges cops

others
Published on Sep 26, 2022 12:48 AM IST

“A group of women belonging to Kesripur Bhandha village staged protest at the police station, demanding to shut down the liquor shop, which they said was making the people, especially their family members, getting addicted to alcohol,” said Vimal Kumar Mishra, in-charge of Rohaniya police station.

Women protestors handing over their complaint to the police. (HT Photo)
Women protestors handing over their complaint to the police. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi

A group of women thronged Rohaniya Police Station here on Sunday and staged a protest against the opening of a liquor shop in their village around a couple of years back.

The women alleged that their family members were getting addicted to alcohol due to the liquor shop, and it was also causing nuisance in their village.

Angry protestors who demanded closure of the liquor shop, could be dispersed only after police assured action against those causing nuisance in the village.

“A group of women belonging to Kesripur Bhandha village staged protest at the police station, demanding to shut down the liquor shop, which they said was making the people, especially their family members, getting addicted to alcohol,” said Vimal Kumar Mishra, in-charge of Rohaniya police station.

It was two years back when the liquor shop opened in the village after which it became a reason for all worries for the women of the village.

“Most of the men have become addicted while the drunkards who keep standing at the shop often pass lewd remarks against women,” the complaint stated. Pramila Devi, one of the protesters, said that if no action was initiated from the police, women would go on hunger strike and also stage protest at the liquor shop.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 26, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out