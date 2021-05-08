Sidhu at it again, attacks Capt over new SIT in Kotkapura case

Strap: Says giving six months to a new SIT for probing the case will further ‘extend the delay’ in delivering justice

AMRITSAR

In another tirade against chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, this time over the constitution of a new special investigation team (SIT) to probe the 2015 Kotkapura firing, former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu said the government was forced to accept the high court order due to his (CM’s) “incompetence”.

Giving six months to the new SIT to compete the probe will further “extend the delay” in giving justice, the Amritsar East MLA said on Saturday.

The state government on Friday constituted a new three-member (SIT), headed by additional director general of police (vigilance bureau) LK Yadav, to probe the Kotkapura case. The SIT will complete the investigation within six months. The high court on April 9 had quashed a report in the case by an earlier Punjab Police SIT, headed by IG (now retired) Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh and asked the government to form a new SIT.

In a series of tweets, the Congress leader hit out at the CM, who also holds the home portfolio, saying: “Sad !! Due to incompetence of the home minister, govt is forced to accept orders of the high court, which the people of Punjab are standing up against. Giving 6 months to new SIT, extends the delay of govt’s biggest poll promise, unfortunately up to next elections code of conduct.”

“Injustice caused by deliberate delay is betrayal of people’s mandate. After multiple inquiry commissions, SITs and passage of 6 years, evidence has weakened while accused have gained in wisdom, making their defence stronger due to repetitive investigations on the same matter,” Sidhu said in another tweet.

The cricketer-turned-politician has been critical of his own government after the Punjab and Haryana high court quashed the earlier probe report into the firing case. He had accused Amarinder of evading the responsibility in the case. Last month, he blamed “one person” for having colluded with the culprits of 2015 sacrilege cases, without naming the CM.

Reacting to the criticism, the CM had termed Sidhu’s outbursts “total indiscipline” and said he may be leaving for the AAP.