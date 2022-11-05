Significant progress made, lot more needs to be done: Railways min on bullet trains in India

VARANASI: Significant progress has been made in bringing bullet trains to the country but a lot more needs to be learnt before the new technology is implemented, said Union minister of railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, during his visit to Banaras Locomotive Workshop (BLW) in Varanasi on Saturday. He said, “Everyone is absorbing the new system and learning from it.”

The railways minister, who also holds the communications and electronics & information technology portfolios, added that the government is taking lessons from its first bullet train project between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. “Once there is a further development in the project, the new high-speed rail corridors would be set up across the country,” he added.

Meanwhile, speaking on the big-ticket Varanasi-Delhi bullet train rail project, Vaishnaw said that the feasibility study of the bullet train project between Varanasi and Delhi is still in progress and a survey is also done. “A survey of the bullet train for Varanasi and its complete feasibility study is being done,” he said.

The proposed 985-km long Varanasi-Delhi bullet train rail corridor will cover at least 13 stations -- Delhi, Noida, Jewar Airport, Agra, Mathura, New Etawah, South Kannauj, Lucknow, Ayodhya, Rae Bareli, Prayagraj, New Bhadohi, and Varanasi.

In 2019, the ministry of railways had allocated the task to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) to National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHRSCL). Later, in 2022, the overall route was finalised by NHSRCL. According to railways officials, the high-speed connectivity would reduce the travel time between Varanasi and Delhi to 120 minutes.

Speaking on the railways minister’s visit, Rajesh Kumar, public relations officer of BLW, said, “Vaishnaw visited BLW and took stock of the manufacturing process of the 12,000 HP locomotives and enquired about its features and specifications. Thereafter, the minister held a meeting with general manager Anjali Goyal, principal heads of departments, senior officers, and other staff to discuss ongoing production activities and manufacturing processes of the locomotives. He also assured early approval of the ₹7.5 crore proposal for expansion of BLW Central Hospital.” The official also exuded confidence in the skills of his officers and employees while adding that they are working fast on high-speed train projects.

(With Agency Inputs)

PIC CAPTION: Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the government is also taking lessons from its first bullet train project between Mumbai and Ahmedabad.