Silk, sight and silence: A surgeon’s photographic journey into stillness with quiet precision

MUMBAI: At first glance, Ishrat Syed appears to inhabit two distinct worlds—of the precise and interventionist surgeon, and of the patient and receptive photographer. Yet in ‘My Silk Road’, his sixth exhibition at Jehangir Art Gallery, these worlds converge into a singular, deeply attentive way of seeing. Mumbai, India - March 17, 2026: Ishrat Syed photo exhibition "My Silk Road" poses during HT interview at Jehangir Art Gallery, in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, March 17, 2026. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times) (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

For Syed, the act of looking is inseparable from the act of care. His photographs are not merely visual records; they are sites where history, geography, sociology, anthropology and spirituality intersect. Each frame—whether from Samarkand, Bukhara and Tashkent or from Mumbai or Mandu—carries these layered engagements, asking not just to be seen, but read.

“Everybody has their own Silk Road to discover,” he observes gently. His own journey began long before he set foot on these terrains. He travelled the world through books for years. What followed was a shift in medium rather than intent: “I began reading with my camera. The Silk Road is the instant. The instant is the journey. The camera is my blink of discovery.”

His is not a language of spectacle. It is the voice of someone wary of easy certainties.

Walking through the exhibition, Syed does not so much explain the photographs as dwell within them. He pauses often, returning to certain images as if they continue to unfold. At one such photograph—of the precise spot where Christopher Columbus first made landfall—he lingers.

What appears a serene landscape becomes, under his gaze is a site of immense historical violence. He speaks of the continent’s tryst with loot, erasure and the systematic annihilation of indigenous people that followed. “The very foundation of America is genocide,” he says. “Something it continues to aid and abet when not actively pursuing it.”

“Scars are memory anaesthetised,” he says, returning to the image of a wounded 300-year-old oak tree in the Mississippi bay area whose branch was “amputated,” though it was not in the way. “The official take is that the wound has healed well. But that’s hardly the same as well healed.”

As a paediatric and general surgeon, he is familiar with the body’s negotiation with injury. In his photographs, that knowledge extends outward—to landscapes, ecosystems and histories that carry their wounds quietly.

Even architecture becomes a site of inquiry. “When is a wall not a wall? When it is fluid,” he says, recalling the Ark at Bukhara. “It is like a veritable fortress… a memory vault.” He recalls resisting entering it: “That’d mean fragmenting its tidal narrative.” The wall becomes a metaphor. “Strange, isn’t it, that we still don’t see the futility of walls? Stranger still that we haven’t yet noticed the irrelevance of otherisation and war.”

For all its philosophical resonance, his practice remains grounded in humility—and scepticism about the age we inhabit. “Any amount of advancement in technology will only make as much difference as the person behind the lens,” he says. “It is estimated that over nine million images are captured on any given day, but how much of that is really worth documenting for posterity?”

“The camera is just a handheld eye with none of the eye’s discretion,” he adds. What matters instead is perception—that fleeting instant shaped by everything the photographer has lived and felt. And then there is the journey itself.

“When you go looking for your own Silk Road there are no maps,” he says. “The road is the journey.” He has himself experienced “long cold nights with only the stars for company… deserts unrolling like carpets… a sarai to shelter for the night, to share a meal, to exchange a story.”

In many ways, this mirrors his long engagement with Bombay of yore—a city he has photographed as a palimpsest. The same sensibility flows into his writing as ‘Kalpish Ratna,’ alongside his partner Kalpana Swaminathan, where image becomes inquiry.

If there is a single thread that binds these practices, it is a deeply mindful gaze—one that refuses indifference. “The Silk Road is my refuge from injustice,” he says.

What viewers encounter in the exhibition is not merely a series of photographs, but a way of being in the world—attentive, questioning, and quietly resistant.