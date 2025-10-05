Silt removal at Ganga Ghats speeds up as Dev Deepawali nears

In preparation for Dev Deepawali on November 5, an extensive cleaning operation is underway on the ghats of Varanasi. At least 70 diesel pumping sets have been deployed to remove tons of silt deposited on the ghats and their staircases after the monsoon floods. Workers removing the sediments at Ganga Ghats, Varanasi (Rajesh Kumar/HT)

According to a Varanasi Nagar Nigam (VNN) official, with the water level of the Ganga now receding, the pace of silt removal has been accelerated to ensure the ghats are completely clean ahead of the festival.

Silt removal contractor Vikram Kumar said the work is progressing rapidly. Around 10 pumps have been deployed at Assi Ghat, while 20 diesel engine pumping sets are in operation at Namo Ghat. Similar efforts are underway at other ghats across the city. He noted that this year’s task is especially challenging due to the delayed recession of the river water, but assured that all ghats will be cleared of silt before the festival.

Divisional commissioner S Rajalingam had earlier directed VNN officials to intensify the silt removal efforts. During a meeting on August 27 regarding Dev Deepawali preparations, he emphasised that all ghats must be cleaned thoroughly ahead of the celebrations.

This year, Varanasi is expected to glow in divine light as over 10 lakh earthen lamps will be lit across the ghats on Dev Deepawali. According to Dinesh Kumar, joint director, tourism, a total of 10.10 lakh lamps will illuminate the riverfront. Among these, several will be designer lamps, and one lakh will be made of cow dung as a sustainable initiative. In addition to cleaning, the historic ghats will also be adorned with facade and decorative lighting.

Ganga Mahotsav from November 1–4

Ganga Mahotsav, a cultural festival, will be held at Rajghat from November 1 to 4. Local artists will showcase their talent during the event. A special laser show at Chet Singh Ghat will narrate religious tales related to Kashi, while a pollution-free green fireworks display on the opposite bank of the Ganga will highlight the message of environmental protection.

Dev Deepawali in Kashi draws thousands of domestic and international tourists each year. During this period, hotels, guest houses, boats, barges, and cruise ships are usually booked to capacity, as visitors flock to witness the city bathed in the glow of millions of diyas.