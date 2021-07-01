Sisodia lays foundation stone for new govt school

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday laid the foundation stone for a new government school in the city that will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and can accommodate up to 2,500 students.

“This land was given to DDA (Delhi Development Authority) by the gram sabha. Then, the DDA handed over the land to the education department to construct a school but it was unlawfully captured by the land mafia. The Delhi Government recently reclaimed the land from the land mafia,” the government said in a statement adding that the school will accommodate 2,500 students.

Sisodia, who holds the education portfolio, said, “Delhi government will complete the construction of this school within nine months and establish a state-of-the-art schooling facility..At present, the nearest school in the area has 6,000 students. With the construction of this school, the pressure on the other school will also decrease.”

Sisodia and public works department minister Satyendra Jain inspected the new school buildings being built in Delhi on Thursday. The deputy chief minister also laid the foundation stone for the construction of a new placement centre, open theatre and auditorium at the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University.

