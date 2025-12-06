SIT to submit report on Zubeen Garg’s death by December 12: Assam CM

Silchar: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Assam Police probing singer Zubeen Garg’s death will submit a detailed report containing 3,000 to 3,500 documents by December 12, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (File)

The SIT, headed by Special DGP (CID) Munna Prasad Gupta, was constituted after Garg’s death in Singapore on September 19 and has so far arrested seven individuals, including the singer’s cousin and manager.

The chief minister on Friday said the SIT has completed its investigation and the process of submitting the report is underway. “We have spoken to the Advocate General regarding the submission. By December 12, it will be done,” he said.

Sarma said the report includes 3,000 to 3,500 documents detailing the irregularities that allegedly took place. Last month, he had stated that the SIT findings would reveal not only the circumstances of Garg’s death but several other important aspects.

On Saturday, Munna Prasad Gupta said the investigation is almost complete and the team is ready to submit the chargesheet. “We are close to wrapping up the investigation and will submit the chargesheet before the court soon,” he said.

After Zubeen Garg’s death, the Singapore Police had initially indicated that the singer died of drowning. However, the Assam Police registered a murder case and arrested seven individuals, including Northeast India Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, manager Siddharth Sharma, musicians Amritprabha Mahanta and Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, Zubeen’s cousin Sandipan Garg, and the singer’s personal security officers (PSOs) Paresh Baishya and Nandeshwar Bora, between October 1 and 10.

They were produced before a court in Guwahati and remanded to judicial custody, which has since been extended multiple times. Sarma on Friday said the SIT must submit the chargesheet before December 18, failing to do so could enable the arrested persons to get bail.

Gupta said the chargesheet will include two post-mortem reports, one from Singapore and another from Guwahati, as well as a toxicology report shared by the Singapore Police and a viscera analysis from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL).

Last month, the chief minister described Zubeen Garg’s death as a “well-organised murder”, asserting that the SIT report would “shock the state.”