Home / Cities / Others / Six hurt in clash between two communities in Amroha village; 10 held

Six hurt in clash between two communities in Amroha village; 10 held

ByS Raju
Jun 07, 2023 06:14 PM IST

MEERUT At least five people sustained injuries during a clash that broke out between the members of two communities in Amroha’s Naugaon Sadat village late on Tuesday evening.

The injured were provided immediate medical attention. (HT Photo)
Following the incident, police arrested 10 people in this connection. The accused have been booked under sections 307 and 147 of the IPC, said Aditya Langeh, SSP Amroha. As a precautionary measure, police teams have also been deployed in the village to prevent any untoward incident, added the senior cop.

Sharing further details, SSP Langeh said that the clash broke out after members of a community assembled at a disputed religious site to perform puja. Reacting to the development, members of the other community also reached the spot. An altercation broke out between the two groups which eventually led to a physical scuffle, injuring at least five people, said the SSP.

“Police teams rushed to the spot and controlled the situation. The injured were provided immediate medical attention. Besides, 10 people were held for unleashing violence,” said SSP Langeh.

