Six injured in Odisha communal clash
BHUBANESWAR: Two days after the mining town of Joda witnessed communal tension over a procession during Ramnavami, a village in Khurda district saw communal tension flare up after some members of minority community attacked a group of people carrying idol of a goddess on Wednesday afternoon resulting in injury to six persons, officials familiar with the matter said.
Official said a group of people of Dibyasinghprasad village of Khurda district carrying Goddess Mangala in a procession were attacked by 20-30 people from minority community on Wednesday afternoon. “The procession, a ritual of Jhamu Jatra festival ahead of Thursday’s Mahabishuba Sankranti, came under attack from the minority community who wanted it to be stopped. They chased people in the procession with arms resulting in injury to 6 persons,” said a police official.
During Jhamu Jatra, devotees walk on burning charcoal to complete their vow and collect sacred water from river or water bodies and pray to goddess.
Protesting the attack, the people in the procession staged dharna in front of the Khurda town police station and demanded action. Khurda sub divisional police officer Sushil Mishra said police are trying resolve the problem by holding peace meeting between two communities.
The communal tension comes in the wake of clashes between two communities in the mining town of Joda in Keonjhar district on Monday. On Monday clashes between two communities began in Joda town when 4-5 Bajarang Dal activists led by the Joda block president of Bajrang Dal were passing through Baneikela Market when some members of minority community allegedly obstructed them and tore their flag. As clashes broke out, 10-12 persons from both the sides were injured leading to promulgation of prohibitory order under section 144 CrPC. The Internet will remain suspended in the entire district till 10 am Thursday.
-
Mann welcomes CJI on his visit to state
Amritsar: Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday welcomed Chief Justice of India NV Ramana during his visit to the state, in Amritsar on Wednesday. Mann said that the people of Punjab and its government are elated to welcome the CJI and his family on their visit to the state. Chief secretary Anirudh Tewari, director general of police VK Bhawra, and district and sessions judge Harpreet Kaur Randhawa joined the CM in receiving the CJI.
-
Temple priest, minor’s killing: NIA summons Cong leader Mand to record statement
The National Investigation Agency, probing the January 31, 2021, killing of a temple priest and a 15-year-old girl at Bhar Singhpura village in Phillaur, has summoned a Congress leader from Ludhiana on April 18 to record Congress leader Gursimran Singh Mand's statement. According to the police, activists of the Khalistan Tiger Force were behind the killing. The government had in 2020 attached the properties of Khalistan Tiger Force chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Jalandhar, who is living in Canada.
-
Average vote share of winners in Punjab polls stood at 43.8%: ADR
New Delhi: The average vote share of winners in the recent assembly elections in Punjab was 43.8%, the Association for Democratic Reforms said on Wednesday. The voter turnout in the February 20 election was 72% as compared to 77% in the previous election in 2017. The ADR and Punjab Election Watch have analysed vote shares of candidates in all 117 constituencies in the state.
-
Central varsity of Punjab registrar suspended for ‘misconduct, insubordination’
Vice-chancellor of Central University of Punjab, Bathinda, has suspended registrar Kanwar Pal Singh Mundra on the charges of misconduct and insubordination. V-C Prof Raghuvendra P Tewari did not respond to the repeated calls and messages on Wednesday. C ordered the suspension of Mundra and stated that a chargesheet would follow soon. Denying the charges, Mundra said he was being victimised for raising charges of corruption by a few university officials.
-
One-fourth of target population in Punjab yet to get fully vaccinated
The government may have launched a drive to administer Covid-19 precaution doses to those above 18 years of age, only 73% of the target population in Punjab have been jabbed with the second dose. According to the state health department data, 96% of the beneficiaries of the targeted population of 2.28 crore have been jabbed with the first dose.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics